75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (Gray News) – A 75-year-old Oregon woman is in custody after deputies say she drove 112 mph and evaded capture until her vehicle was stopped with spike strips.

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle going 112 mph on Interstate 5 late Friday night. Deputies attempted to pull over the car, but the driver refused to stop.

Once the vehicle crossed county lines, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit.

During the chase, the vehicle was spiked at least seven times and drove without tires from Central Point to Ashland, which is about 17 miles, deputies said.

When the vehicle finally stopped, deputies took the driver into custody. She was identified as 75-year-old Elizabeth Katherine Essex.

Essex was taken to the Jackson County Jail and charged with reckless driving and attempting to elude police.

Officials said no one was injured.

