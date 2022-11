CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have closed I-77 Northbound at Fleet Avenue after a crash during Monday’s morning rush hour.

The accident happened around 8:15 a.m.

Traffic Alert: I-77 northbound at Fleet Ave. is CLOSED due to a crash. Please avoid the area and check OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/E221kRInJj — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) November 7, 2022

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.