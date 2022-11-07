2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Biden congratulates Israel’s Netanyahu on election victory

Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli prime minister and the head of Likud party, accompanied by...
Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli prime minister and the head of Likud party, accompanied by his wife Sara, waves to his supporters after the first exit poll results for the Israeli Parliamentary election at his party's headquarters in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.(AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden has called former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on his victory in last week’s Israeli election.

The offices of both men confirmed the phone call and released statements acknowledging the strong ties between the countries.

The two men have had a long and sometimes rocky relationship.

Their statements played down the key differences that could strain ties in the coming months.

Netanyahu secured a parliamentary majority with his religious, ultranationalist allies last week and is expected to form a new government with them in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery on a skull fracture he suffered in the incident.
Pelosi opens up about attack on husband: ‘I was very scared’
Chelsie Autum Walker
Officials: Missing woman’s remains found in remote area, 2 expected to be charged
The Powerball jackpot Monday is the largest in its history: $1.9 billion. (CNN, US BUREAU OF...
Whole lotto money: Facts and figures
Bath Township Police
Reward offered for information on Summit Armory burglary