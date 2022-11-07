Business owners rejoice as construction in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood nears end

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Construction has finally restarted on East 105th in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.

Back in September, some business owners on the street said they planned on suing the city of Cleveland due to perceived financial losses from the construction project.

Business owner Kimberly Carter said the workers stopped working a year ago, but never removed the orange barrels in the road.

“We haven’t seen any construction. There’s nowhere to park, one-way traffic,” explained Carter.

Business owners previously told the 19 News Troubleshooter Team the orange barrels are making it hard for their customers and delivery drivers to navigate the road and find places to park.

“A couple deliveries I’ve missed because the trucks had nowhere to park,” said business owner William Rosebud. “And, I had a few customers come by and they kept going because they didn’t have nowhere to park.”

19 News spoke with Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell who told us the contractors are demanding more money to get the job done.

Conwell said the city’s legal team is now involved to solve the issue and they are working hard to get this project done as soon as possible.

As of Monday, the construction team is back and working.

They said if the weather is on their side, the job should be done by the first of December.

Business owners said they are already planning a grand opening for when the final day of construction comes.

