Department of Justice to monitor polls in Cuyahoga County

Person votes at poll
Person votes at poll(MGN)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CUYAHGOA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced today that it will be monitoring compliance with federal voting rights laws in 63 jurisdictions Tuesday, including Cuyahoga County.

According to the DOJ, since the Voting Rights Act of 1965, this has been a regular practice by the Civil Rights Division across the country.

The Civil Rights Division enforces the federal voting rights laws protecting the rights of all citizens access to the ballot.

Monitors will include personnel from the Civil Rights Division and from U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, as well as the Office of Personnel Management.

Personnel will also maintain contact with state and local election officials, according to the DOJ.

Complaints from the public related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be submitted on the department’s website or by calling 800-253-3931.

More information about the federal civil rights laws is available on the Civil Rights Division’s website at https://www.justice.gov/crt.

