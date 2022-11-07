2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Drunk driver crashes through gate at Crown Water Treatment plant

Drunk driver crashes through Crown Water Treatment plant
Drunk driver crashes through Crown Water Treatment plant(Source: Westlake Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police responded to a call from Crown Filtration Sunday morning reporting a drunk woman outside of their gate.

According to police, the woman had no idea where she was, stating she believed she was in Parma.

While police were on the line with the Crown Filtration employee, the woman drove through the gate and onto their property.

The woman was arrested for an OVI, and according to Westlake police eventually tested double the legal limit.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Early voting brought out passion of voters at Cuyahoga County Board of Elections
Quick look at the number of people who have voted early in Northeast Ohio
(Source: WOIO)
Euclid police investigate murder of 71-year-old man
Summit County man sentenced to 3 years in prison for trying to abduct a 16-year-old girl
Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident