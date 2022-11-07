Drunk driver crashes through gate at Crown Water Treatment plant

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police responded to a call from Crown Filtration Sunday morning reporting a drunk woman outside of their gate.

According to police, the woman had no idea where she was, stating she believed she was in Parma.

While police were on the line with the Crown Filtration employee, the woman drove through the gate and onto their property.

The woman was arrested for an OVI, and according to Westlake police eventually tested double the legal limit.

