Euclid police investigate murder of 71-year-old man

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 71-year-old man was found dead in his home this past weekend and police said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Larry Anderson.

According to officials, Anderson was located in the 400 block of E. 245th St. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

At this time, no other details on his murder are being released.

