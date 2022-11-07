2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Firefighters battling house fire on Cleveland’s East side

Cleveland firefighters battle fire on E. 174th Street
Cleveland firefighters battle fire on E. 174th Street(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters battled a house fire on the city’s East side Monday morning.

According to officials, the fire started around 9:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of E. 174th Street.

Cleveland fire on E. 174th Street
Cleveland fire on E. 174th Street(Source: WOIO)

According to police on scene, the fire seems to have started on the second floor porch and spread.

The structure, a four apartment house on the corner of East 174th and Glen, is located in the Nottingham Village neighborhood.

Police said all occupants got out of the house safely.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
I-77 Northbound at Fleet Avenue re-opens after truck accident
Kielonte Harris (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland man convicted of killing 3 people in 2019
Cleveland aggravated robbery suspects
Two men rob Cleveland store at gunpoint, police say
19 First Alert Headlines November 7th, 2022