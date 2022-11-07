Firefighters battling house fire on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters battled a house fire on the city’s East side Monday morning.

According to officials, the fire started around 9:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of E. 174th Street.

Cleveland fire on E. 174th Street (Source: WOIO)

According to police on scene, the fire seems to have started on the second floor porch and spread.

The structure, a four apartment house on the corner of East 174th and Glen, is located in the Nottingham Village neighborhood.

Police said all occupants got out of the house safely.

