Habitat for Humanity re-opens Lorain County restore

Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity(MGN Online / Habitat for Humanity)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A local organization is making the current high inflation rates less of a burden for families by opening up a new restore shop, giving families an inexpensive way to furnish their homes.

Kaliya Smith recently became a homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cleveland.

“Everything is super expensive right now,” said Smith.

Smith said she knows firsthand how their organization can help, especially now that inflation has skyrocketed, making it things financially difficult for many.

The organization is reopening their restore location in Lorain County. It’s an opportunity for people to save money.

“People who have gone to the regular department store for their furniture may now need a place like a restore to get something more affordable for their family. We are serving a population that was hurting pre-pandemic. That was hurting pre-inflation and it only makes it worse for the families that we serve,” said John Litten the President, and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cleveland.

If you have items in your home that you don’t need anymore, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cleveland is encouraging people to donate them to the restore.

“So any way you can help another family or a neighbor, it’s an opportunity that you definitely want to reach out at. Habitat is building that space for people to be able to do that,” said Smith.

Restore locations:

  • 300 Rice Industrial Pkwy, Amherst, OH 44001
  • 2110 W 110th St, Cleveland, OH 44102
  • 4601 Northfield Rd.North Randall, OH 44128

