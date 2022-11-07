Local fire departments suspend search for missing Lake Erie kayaker

2 Strong 4 Bullies
US Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker in Lake Erie
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire departments working to locate a missing kayaker on Lake Erie have suspended their search, according to the Avon Lake Fire Department (ALFD).

On Saturday, the department said they received a call regarding a man unable to re-board his kayak after falling out.

The Sheffield Lake Fire Department (SLFD), the Lorain County Water Rescue Team (LCWRT), the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and ALFD responded to the situation.

Working from 2 p.m. until dusk, the surface level resources were removed from the water due to lake conditions and darkness, leaving air support to search.

SLFD, ALFD and the Sheffield Village Fire Department (SVFD) continued the search on Sunday, according to ALFD.

Because of the lake conditions and water temperature the night before, ALFD said the efforts transitioned from rescue to recovery.

Once again, the kayaker was not located, and ALFD said resources were removed at dusk.

Air resources were utilized by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and the Ohio Division of Natural Resources (ODNR) used surface level resources, alongside the efforts of the fire departments.

As of Monday, ALFD said that all fire departments have suspended all search efforts unless other credible information is received.

OSHP and ODNR are currently continuing their recovery efforts, attempting to hone in on a search area.

The missing person, who has not yet been identified, is a 30-year-old man, approximately 175 pounds, wearing a gray shirt, shorts and a lime green life vest.

The kayak is a dark green tandem kayak.

