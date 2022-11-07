Massillon woman convicted of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother.

Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione then sentenced Danielle Dichiara to life in prison.

Danielle Dichiara ((Source: Stark County Sheriff))

Massillon police were called out to a home in the 1800 block of Lake Trail St. NE around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24 for a report of a stabbing in progress.

When officers arrived, they found the three victims.

Gloria Dichiara, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the mom and neighbor were treated at the scene by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.

