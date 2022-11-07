2 Strong 4 Bullies
Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident

(AP)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane.

According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping at the stop sign at Lovers Lane, drove through the intersection.

A 41-year-old man was operating his motorcycle eastbound on Lovers Lane and crashed into the Subaru’s left passenger door.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also said he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Subaru was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

