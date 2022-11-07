NASA announces new director of Glenn Research Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NASA announced the new director Monday of the Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

Dr. Jimmy Kenyon, who has served as acting director since June, will immediately assume the role.

NASA said Kenyon joined the agency in 2019 and served as director of the Advanced Air Vehicles Program in the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate.

Kenyon has also worked with the Department of Defense and the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

According to NASA, Kenyon will be involved with the following projects at Glenn Research Center:

Gateway Power and Propulsion Element

Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket

Aeronautics research

“I’m honored to be chosen to lead the more than 3,200 employees and contractors at Glenn Research Center who work each day to design, develop, and test the innovative technologies that make NASA’s space exploration, science, and aeronautics missions possible,” Kenyon said. “Glenn’s research and development efforts are crucial to the Ohio and national space economy, fueling new industries and technologies, supporting job growth, and increasing the demand for a highly skilled STEM workforce.”

