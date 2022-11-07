2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

NASA announces new director of Glenn Research Center

NASA has named Dr. Jimmy Kenyon as the new director of the Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.
NASA has named Dr. Jimmy Kenyon as the new director of the Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.(Source: NASA)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NASA announced the new director Monday of the Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

Dr. Jimmy Kenyon, who has served as acting director since June, will immediately assume the role.

NASA said Kenyon joined the agency in 2019 and served as director of the Advanced Air Vehicles Program in the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate.

Kenyon has also worked with the Department of Defense and the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

According to NASA, Kenyon will be involved with the following projects at Glenn Research Center:

  • Gateway Power and Propulsion Element
  • Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket
  • Aeronautics research

“I’m honored to be chosen to lead the more than 3,200 employees and contractors at Glenn Research Center who work each day to design, develop, and test the innovative technologies that make NASA’s space exploration, science, and aeronautics missions possible,” Kenyon said. “Glenn’s research and development efforts are crucial to the Ohio and national space economy, fueling new industries and technologies, supporting job growth, and increasing the demand for a highly skilled STEM workforce.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Person votes at poll
Department of Justice to monitor polls in Cuyahoga County
Deadly shooting investigation.
33-year-old Cleveland man shot, killed
Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity re-opens Lorain County restore
22-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood