New safety tools introduced at Ohio youth correctional facilities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Youth Services announced Friday new safety and security tools that will be implemented at their facilities.

The release stated that not only has their population increased, but surpassed the population of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

This increase, they continued, has impacted all of their facilities, alongside fighting a staff shortage.

As they work to decrease their population, they said roughly 15-20% in their custody continue to present a safety concern.

According to the release, they have approved the following safety measures to be implemented:

Body Worn Cameras – With assistance from the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, they will be begin finalizing the training and use of body worn cameras at their Indian River facility. They stated as soon as they receive their full supply of cameras, they will plan for use at their other two facilities as well. “The desired outcome of introducing body worn cameras will be to promote safety and transparency,” said the release, “but more importantly, it will illustrate and capture events from the perspective of our staff.”

OC Spray (Oleoresin Capsicum) – A multi-disciplinary committee will convene next week to review and revise the current use-of-force policy and use-of-force continuum, according to the release. Once the finalized policy is approved, and the training curriculum, an implementation plan will be developed.

The release said that research shows in environments such as these, OC spray is much safer than physical restraint, with the hope of reducing injuries to both staff and youth.

Amy Ast, the director of the Department of Youth Services, hopes that this will also “decrease the occurrences of youth earning additional time and additional charges for engaging in acts of violence.”

She said these tools are not meant to replace intervention strategies, but to equip employees with the skills to recognize when these tools are appropriate.

This release comes just a few weeks after several safety incidents took place at the departments’ Indian River facility.

