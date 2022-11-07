2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny and cool start to the week; warming up by Wednesday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:26 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a weekend of 70s and sunshine, a cooler air mass has moved into northern Ohio.

Temperatures will only top out in the 50s today and tomorrow.

Overnight lows will be dipping down into the 30s. (Brr!)

Some high-level, thin cirrus cloud cover will move into our region this evening, but these clouds will not produce rain.

We’ll stay dry overnight.

In fact, high pressure will keep us dry until Friday.

Temperatures will, once again, thaw into the 60s by the middle of the work week.

By Thursday, some spots will flirt with 70 degrees.

Unfortunately, we’ll need to really enjoy this milder Fall weather while it lasts.

A significant pattern change will occur this weekend.

High temperatures will only top out in the 40s this weekend!

Lake effect snow showers are on the docket by Saturday evening, and into Sunday.

In fact, Snow Belt residents may see at least a few inches of snow by the end of the weekend.

