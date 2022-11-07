2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny and cooler today

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cooler air mass has settled into the area the next couple of days. We are in a dry pattern until the end of the week. A sunny sky today with high temperatures in the 50s for most of us. You’ll be around 60 degrees for your high in the Akron-Canton zone. Some morning clouds around on Election Day will give way to a mostly sunny sky by afternoon. Warming in the middle part of the week. A sunny sky Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures back above normal into the 60s area wide.

