PIZZA LOVERS: Your guide to Cleveland’s $8 Pizza Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Celebrate Cleveland Pizza Week with $8 pies from popular Cleveland pizza joints!

Each participating restaurant has curated their own pizza week menus, from signature pies to secret menu slices and more.

Download the Pizza Week App to map out your next 7 days of pizza and share your experiences to social media.

PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS:

1215 W. 10th Street, Cleveland

Chicken & Waffles Flatbread

Cup & Char Pepperoni

*Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Vegan, Takeout, Outdoor Dining available

4129 E. 49th Street, Cuyahoga Heights

Gyro Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch

*Takeout, Delivery, Peroni Special, Outdoor Dining available

153 Lear Road, Avon Lake

Big M Baller Pizza

*Gluten-Free, Outdoor Dining available

4113 Erie Street, Willoughby

Get Figgy With It

Elote Pizza

*Takeout, Outdoor Dining available

1156 W. 11th Street, Cleveland

Street Corn Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

*Gluten-Free, Peroni Special available

9145 Chillicothe Road, Kirtland

Margherita Pizza

*Vegetarian, Takeout available

1948 W. 25th Street, Cleveland

Bright Side Marinara

*Outdoor Dining available

28611 Lake Road, Bay Village

Potato Pizza

*Gluten-free, Vegan, Takeout, Outdoor Dining available

2144 W. 25th Street, Cleveland

15710 Waterloo Road, Cleveland

Smoked Pepperoni

New Yorker

*Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Outdoor Dining available

2057 E. 4th Street, Cleveland

You choose any two slices

*Vegetarian, Vegan, Outdoor Dining available

2258 Professor Avenue, Cleveland

3000 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland

Hot Margherita Pizza

*Outdoor dining available

24129 Lorain Road, North Olmsted

20251 Lake Road, Rocky River

Original Clevelander

*Vegan, Vegetarian, Takeout, Peroni Special available

1384 Hird Avenue, Lakewood

Tree Lovers Pizza

*Vegetarian, Takeout, Outdoor Dining available

2194 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

3265 W. Market Street, Fairlawn

18516 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

Meatball Pizza

Caprice Pizza

*Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Takeout available

38040 3rd Street, Willoughby

The Honey Pie

*Gluten-Free, Takeout available

27828 Center Ridge Road, Westlake

The Gong Show

*Outdoor Dining available

4323 Payne Avenue, Cleveland

Medium one-topping

*Takeout, Delivery available

1947 W. 25th Street, Cleveland

Get Stuft Pizza

*Outdoor Dining available

14290 State Road, North Royalton

Pepperoni Plus

Garden Pizza

*Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Takeout available

2316 Mulberry Avenue, Cleveland

Big M Baller

*Gluten-Free, Outdoor Dining available

28272 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills

Meatlovers Pizza

*Gluten-Free, Takeout, Outdoor Dining available

2814 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

Pepperoni Basil

Margherita

*Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Vegan, Outdoor Dining available

3223 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland

Pepperoni Pizza

*Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Vegan, Takeout, Delivery, Peroni Special available

445 Avon Belden Road, Avon Lake

Pierogi Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

*Takeout, Outdoor Dining available

1261 SOM Center Road, Mayfield Heights

Tutto Carne

Old World Pizza

*Vegan, Takeout available

401 Euclid Avenue Suite 163, Cleveland

The Heirloom

*Gluten-Free, Takeout, Peroni Special, Outdoor available

1822 W. 25th Street, Cleveland

Chicken Florentine

Hawaiian Bryan

*Takeout, Outdoor Dining available

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Road Suite 8, Concord

Butternut Pizza

Applewood Pizza

*Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Peroni Special, Outdoor Dining available

1852 Columbus Road, Cleveland

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Flats

*Gluten-Free, Takeout, Peroni Special, Outdoor Dining available

2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

400 Park Avenue Suite 170, Orange

Bees Knees Pizza

*Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Peroni Special, Outdoor Dining available

5729 Pearl Road, Parma

Rueben Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

Oktoberfest Flatbread

Hawaiian BBQ Flatbread

*Vegetarian, Takeout, Outdoor Dining available

11773 E. Washington Street, Chagrin Falls

Honey Butternut Arugula

Pizza with any one-topping

*Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Vegan, Takeout, Outdoor Dining available

811 Prospect Avenue, East Cleveland

Sausage & Melted Fennel Pizza

6611 Eastland Road, Middleburg Heights

273 Stone Ridge Way, Berea

Ray’s Go-To Combo

*Gluten-Free, Takeout, Outdoor Dining available

4144 Erie Street, Willoughby

Margherita

*Gluten-Free, Peroni Special available

841 W. Bagley Road, Berea

Jason’s Hang Ten Hawaiian Pizza

*Takeout, Outdoor Dining

