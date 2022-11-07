Police rescue emaciated stray dog in Richmond Heights
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Richmond Heights rescued an emaciated stray dog after it was found in a wooded area on Saturday.
Officers found the dog, a female pit bull, near Richmond Road and the Cuyahoga County Airport on Nov. 5, according to a department Facebook post.
Police said the dog needed medical attention and was taken to a local veterinary clinic.
Officials confirmed the pit bull is expected to make a full recovery.
