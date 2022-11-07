2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police rescue emaciated stray dog in Richmond Heights

Police in Richmond Heights rescued an emaciated stray dog after it was found in a wooded area...
Police in Richmond Heights rescued an emaciated stray dog after it was found in a wooded area on Saturday.(Source: Richmond Heights Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Richmond Heights rescued an emaciated stray dog after it was found in a wooded area on Saturday.

Officers found the dog, a female pit bull, near Richmond Road and the Cuyahoga County Airport on Nov. 5, according to a department Facebook post.

Posted by Richmond Heights Police Department on Saturday, November 5, 2022

Police said the dog needed medical attention and was taken to a local veterinary clinic.

Officials confirmed the pit bull is expected to make a full recovery.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

