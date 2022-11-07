Quick look at the number of people who have voted early in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Two important deadlines are quickly approaching for the 2022 midterm elections; postmarks for vote-by-mail and the close of early in-person voting.

If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot, it must be postmarked by Monday Nov. 7.

The last chance to vote early, in-person at your board of elections in Ohio is 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

Keep in mind, the vast majority of voters still prefer to show up and vote in person on election day.

For example, in Cuyahoga county for the 2018 midterms 64% voted on election day, 32% voted by mail and just 4% voted early at their board of elections (BOE) in the weeks leading up to the election.

Checking in with Northeast Ohio’s three largest counties, and the boards of elections, here is a quick look at early voting as of Sunday;

Cuyahoga County

18,866 have voted early in-person at the BOE for the 2022 midterm

19,333 total voted early in-person at the BOE for the 2018 midterm

Summit County

16,269 have voted early in-person at the BOE for the 2022 midterm

15,144 total voted early in-person at the BOE for the 2018 midterm

Stark County

13,213 have voted early in person at the BOE for the 2022 midterm

9,216 total voted early in-person at the BOE for the 2018 midterm

