Reward offered for information on Summit Armory burglary

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATH, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) announced Monday a potential reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for a burglary that took place at Summit Armory.

According to a release from ATF, shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 3, at least three individuals drove a stolen vehicle from Cleveland into the side of Summit Armory to gain entrance to the building.

They stated the thieves stole 27 handguns and three long-guns before fleeing in a different vehicle.

The situation is being investigated by the ATF alongside the Bath Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through their website.

Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt app, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

