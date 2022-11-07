Reward offered for information on Summit Armory burglary

BATH, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) announced Monday a potential reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for a burglary that took place at Summit Armory.

According to a release from ATF, shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 3, at least three individuals drove a stolen vehicle from Cleveland into the side of Summit Armory to gain entrance to the building.

They stated the thieves stole 27 handguns and three long-guns before fleeing in a different vehicle.

The situation is being investigated by the ATF alongside the Bath Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through their website.

Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt app, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.