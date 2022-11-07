Road to Ohio’s Statehouse runs right through Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley received cheers as she walked into the café at the West Side Market, greeted by the Cuyahoga County Democratic Women’s Caucus.

Meanwhile, Republican Governor Mike DeWine took a quiet tour through the Market with his wife, Fran.

“It’s kind of a good read on what people are thinking and people are very candid and talk to me which is important,” said DeWine, a Republican seeking reelection.

The Westside Market is critical to knowing Cleveland, according to the president of the market’s tenants’ association.

“It represents everyone in this city,” said Don Whitaker, of D W Whitaker Meats. ”It’s a melting pot of Cleveland.”

“At least he cares; he comes to the neighborhood,” said Tom Kurtz, surprised by the governor while having breakfast at Grumpy’s in Tremont. “Hang out with the people, I think it’s awesome.”

His breakfast companion, Joe Menkhaus, had the same concerns as many Northeast Ohio voters: jobs.

“This is part of the Rust Belt after all and manufacturing is critical to growing our communities,” Menkhaus said.

At the West Side Market, Whaley, the Democrat from Dayton, promised to focus on Northeast Ohio.

“We need to have real investment not just in Columbus but in Cleveland and Solon, across the entire region here,” Whaley said.

Both candidates were looking for sway voters like Amanda Burkhart, working the register at Grumpy’s.

Yes, undecided voter,” she said. “Not sure yet.”

In addition to the West Side Market, Governor DeWine greeted RTA riders at Terminal Tower earlier and then customers at Joe’s Deli and Bay Diner.

