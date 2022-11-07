2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Road to Ohio’s Statehouse runs right through Cleveland

Both candidates for governor make last minute appeal to Northeast Ohio voters
By Vic Gideon
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley received cheers as she walked into the café at the West Side Market, greeted by the Cuyahoga County Democratic Women’s Caucus.

Meanwhile, Republican Governor Mike DeWine took a quiet tour through the Market with his wife, Fran.

“It’s kind of a good read on what people are thinking and people are very candid and talk to me which is important,” said DeWine, a Republican seeking reelection.

The Westside Market is critical to knowing Cleveland, according to the president of the market’s tenants’ association.

“It represents everyone in this city,” said Don Whitaker, of D W Whitaker Meats. ”It’s a melting pot of Cleveland.”

“At least he cares; he comes to the neighborhood,” said Tom Kurtz, surprised by the governor while having breakfast at Grumpy’s in Tremont. “Hang out with the people, I think it’s awesome.”

His breakfast companion, Joe Menkhaus, had the same concerns as many Northeast Ohio voters: jobs.

“This is part of the Rust Belt after all and manufacturing is critical to growing our communities,” Menkhaus said.

At the West Side Market, Whaley, the Democrat from Dayton, promised to focus on Northeast Ohio.

“We need to have real investment not just in Columbus but in Cleveland and Solon, across the entire region here,” Whaley said.

Both candidates were looking for sway voters like Amanda Burkhart, working the register at Grumpy’s.

Yes, undecided voter,” she said. “Not sure yet.”

In addition to the West Side Market, Governor DeWine greeted RTA riders at Terminal Tower earlier and then customers at Joe’s Deli and Bay Diner.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Early voting brought out passion of voters at Cuyahoga County Board of Elections
Quick look at the number of people who have voted early in Northeast Ohio
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (D)
Race for Ohio governor
What Ohio voters should know before heading to the polls
Ohio 9th Congressional District: Marcy Kaptur, J.R. Majewski