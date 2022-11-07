Strongsville police charge 18-year-old in double fatal accident

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old woman is now facing criminal charges in connection with a July crash that killed a recent Strongsville High School graduate and a 20-year-old man.

Strongsville police arrested Mackenzie Ford Shirilla, 18, on Nov. 4.

According to police, on July 31, Shirilla lost control of her Toyota Camry and crashed into a building in the 11700 block of Alameda Dr.

A passer-by called police and when officers arrived at the scene, they found all three victims unconscious, not breathing, and trapped in the vehicle.

Strongsville firefighters pulled all three victims from the vehicle.

Dominic Russo ((Source: GoFundme))

Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

Davion Flanagan ((Source: GoFundme))

Shirilla, who was 17 at the time of the crash, was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Both Shirilla and Flanagan graduated from Strongsville High School earlier this year.

Mackenzie Shirilla ((Source: GoFundme))

Shirilla is now charged with two counts of aggravated murder, breaking and entering, drug trafficking and “related offenses in reference to incidents leading up to and as a result of the motor vehicle crash”, said Strongsville police.

