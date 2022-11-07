2 Strong 4 Bullies
Strongsville police charge 18-year-old in double fatal accident

(Source: Strongsville Police Department)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old woman is now facing criminal charges in connection with a July crash that killed a recent Strongsville High School graduate and a 20-year-old man.

Strongsville police arrested Mackenzie Ford Shirilla, 18, on Nov. 4.

According to police, on July 31, Shirilla lost control of her Toyota Camry and crashed into a building in the 11700 block of Alameda Dr.

A passer-by called police and when officers arrived at the scene, they found all three victims unconscious, not breathing, and trapped in the vehicle.

Strongsville firefighters pulled all three victims from the vehicle.

Dominic Russo
Dominic Russo((Source: GoFundme))

Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

Davion Flanagan
Davion Flanagan((Source: GoFundme))

Shirilla, who was 17 at the time of the crash, was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Both Shirilla and Flanagan graduated from Strongsville High School earlier this year.

Mackenzie Shirilla
Mackenzie Shirilla((Source: GoFundme))

Shirilla is now charged with two counts of aggravated murder, breaking and entering, drug trafficking and “related offenses in reference to incidents leading up to and as a result of the motor vehicle crash”, said Strongsville police.

