Summit County man sentenced to 3 years in prison for trying to abduct a 16-year-old girl

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to abduction for trying to kidnap a 16-year-old girl from a Metro RTA bus stop in Akron this past April.

Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty then sentenced DaAron Jackson to three years in prison.

Jackson was caught on surveillance grabbing the girl in the area of S. Arlington Street and Neville Avenue around 7:45 a.m. on April 29.

The teenager, who was on her way to school, held onto a chain linked fence and prevented Jackson from dragging her to his nearby car, police said.

After escaping from Jackson, police said the teenager and her mom went to the police station to report the crime.

Jackson was taken into custody several hours later.

Police said Jackson was released from prison on April 24 after serving time for aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

