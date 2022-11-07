2 Strong 4 Bullies
Total lunar eclipse visible from northeast Ohio Tuesday morning

Lunar eclipse Tuesday morning
Lunar eclipse Tuesday morning
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A lunar eclipse will happen early Tuesday morning, giving the moon a reddish tint by 6 A.M..

A lunar eclipse happens when the sun, Earth, and moon are aligned, and the earth blocks the sunlight from the moon, creating a shadow.

The reason for the red color? Red has a longer wavelength, while blue light has one of the shortest. When the light is refracted from earth, the red color appears, similar to what happens during sunset.

The partial eclipse begins just after 4 A.M., and peaks around 6 A.M.

Maximum eclipse is around six Tuesday morning
Maximum eclipse is around six Tuesday morning(WOIO)

