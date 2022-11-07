2 Strong 4 Bullies
Two men rob Cleveland store at gunpoint, police say

Cleveland aggravated robbery suspects
Cleveland aggravated robbery suspects(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are attempting to identify two suspects of an aggravated robbery that took place Oct. 20th.

According to police, around 9:09 p.m., the two men entered a store in the area of Bellaire and West 130th Street, robbing the employees at gunpoint.

The suspects are described as around 6 feet tall, thin, in their late 20′s, wearing all black with a black and white Adidas back pack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Madej at 216-623-2524, or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

