U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive known to frequent Lorain, Cleveland

Dalecarea Cherry (Source: U.S. Marshals)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help locating a fugitive wanted for having weapons under disability.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Dalecarea Cherry, 20, is about 5′6″ and weighs about 156 pounds.

U.S. Marshals added Cherry is known to frequent the Lorain and Cleveland areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You can also send a web tip to http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html

