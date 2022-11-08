$1 million ticket sold in Northeast Ohio during record-breaking Powerball draw

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Somebody who bought a Powerball ticket in Northeast Ohio is $1 million richer.

A ticket matching five regular numbers was sold at a GetGo gas station in Lakewood for the Nov. 7 drawing, which was actually delayed nearly 10 hours due to a processing issue, according to Powerball officials.

It was the only $1 million ticket sold in Ohio.

The results are in 🎉 Ohio had a $1 million #Powerball winner! Get Go #3431 in Lakewood sold a 5/5 ticket for the November 7 drawing. 💰



One winner in California hit the $2,040,100,000 jackpot. pic.twitter.com/gSXUjaLi6l — Ohio Lottery (@OHLottery) November 8, 2022

One individual who purchased a ticket in California matched all five regular numbers and the Powerball, winning the $2.04 billion grand prize.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

