$1 million ticket sold in Northeast Ohio during record-breaking Powerball draw

FILE - A Powerball lottery card rests on a table, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, in Lyndhurst, Ohio....
FILE - A Powerball lottery card rests on a table, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, in Lyndhurst, Ohio. Lottery officials say sales have been robust since no one won Wednesday's estimated $500 million jackpot. It will be the biggest U.S. jackpot ever, beyond the previous record of a $656 million Mega Millions prize won in 2012 by players in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Somebody who bought a Powerball ticket in Northeast Ohio is $1 million richer.

A ticket matching five regular numbers was sold at a GetGo gas station in Lakewood for the Nov. 7 drawing, which was actually delayed nearly 10 hours due to a processing issue, according to Powerball officials.

Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

It was the only $1 million ticket sold in Ohio.

One individual who purchased a ticket in California matched all five regular numbers and the Powerball, winning the $2.04 billion grand prize.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

