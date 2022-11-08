$1 million ticket sold in Northeast Ohio during record-breaking Powerball draw
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Somebody who bought a Powerball ticket in Northeast Ohio is $1 million richer.
A ticket matching five regular numbers was sold at a GetGo gas station in Lakewood for the Nov. 7 drawing, which was actually delayed nearly 10 hours due to a processing issue, according to Powerball officials.
It was the only $1 million ticket sold in Ohio.
One individual who purchased a ticket in California matched all five regular numbers and the Powerball, winning the $2.04 billion grand prize.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
