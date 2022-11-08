14-year-old Akron boy in critical condition after being hit by a car

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old Akron boy was hit by a car Monday evening after he stepped into the street, police said.

The accident happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of E. Archwood Ave.

Police said the teenager was walking southbound when he stepped into the road to cross the street. He was hit by a car traveling westbound on E. Archwood Ave.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

According to police, the teenager suffered serious injuries and was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

