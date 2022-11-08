2 Strong 4 Bullies
14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since Nov. 6

Trinity Harris
Trinity Harris(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Trinity Harris, who was reported missing on Nov. 6.

She was last seen around 10 a.m. at her home in the 700 block of East 160th Street when she said she was going to take the garbage out, but she never came back inside, according to police.

Harris has been in communication with her family and told them she is with friends, police said, but has not returned home.

Call 216-621-1234 if you see Harris or know where she may be.

Trinity Harris
Trinity Harris(Cleveland Police)

