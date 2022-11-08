2 Strong 4 Bullies
16-year-old Garfield Heights girl missing since Sept. 16

Gabrielle Walker
Gabrielle Walker(Garfield Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police asked for the community’s help on Nov. 7 with finding missing 16-year-old Gabrielle Walker.

Walker was last seen near Grand Division on Sept. 16, according to police.

Police said Walker has also been featured by The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

She may be in the Cleveland area, said police.

Walker was described by police as approximately 5′10″ tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

It is unknown what she was wearing when the was last seen.

Call Garfield Heights Police at 216-475-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

