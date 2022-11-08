2 Strong 4 Bullies
Beachwood city council to vote on investigation into anonymous emails

By Katie Wilson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -Beachwood city council is set to vote on an ordinance Monday night that would allow the mayor to hire a law firm to investigate anonymous emails.

In a blog post, Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns describes them as “harassing,” “attacking city employees,” and “damaging the reputation of the city.”

He says the city was made aware of social media posts and emails that possibly defamed city employees.

The investigation by law firm Minc LLC comes with a price tag of $25,000.

The goal is to find the person responsible.

However, the only problem is some council members being asked for approval don’t know the nature of the threats.

“I’ve made four requests for the communications in question and they refuse to give them to me,” said Councilman Mike Burkons.

Councilman Mike Burkons says he’s been left in the dark and doesn’t feel he can approve $25,000 to look into messages that may not reach a defamatory level.

“I think the reason they aren’t providing it is because they know it’s just criticism and it’s actually illegal to ask for $25,000 to go after whoever criticized them,” said Councilman Burkons.

We heard from Mayor Burkon’s office minutes before this story aired.

They say these anonymous emails were sent to all council members. They say some messages were written on social media and were later removed by the social media platform.

According to the mayor’s office, after an initial conversation with Minc LLC, the law firm determined the anonymous emails to be defamatory. If they’re hired, the law firm will do a “deeper dive.”

As for the police department, the chief told us in an email the department isn’t investigating any threats made against city employees.

It’s now up to Beachwood City Council to decide whether to approve investigating these emails, that seem to still have a lot of questions surrounding them.

