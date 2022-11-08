Body cam footage released shows brawl following CMSD football game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Body camera footage released from an October 7th fight following a John Marshall School of Engineering football game shows one taken into custody.

According to the incident report, a fight started after a man in a red hoodie was asked to leave the game and then became agitated. The report also states that, following the John Marshall game against Rhodes School of Environmental Studies, two females were taken into custody.

The incident report shows officers calling for backup multiple times as multiple fights broke out both in the bleachers and on the street behind the football field. Approximately ten people were involved in the fights before they were broken up.

In the body camera footage, officers can be seen using the sound of tasers to clear the scene. At one point a woman approaches officers, before making a motion towards one. That woman was ultimately handcuffed and put in the backseat of a police car.

When asked for comment on the incident, CMSD responded saying, “CMSD takes situations like this very seriously. We will continue to work with the Cleveland police and will increase security and take other steps as appropriate to ensure safety.”

This fight at John Marshall is, unfortunately, nothing new for football games around the state. 19 News reported on a Garfield Heights shooting in August that occurred following a varsity football game.

