2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Body cam footage released shows brawl following CMSD football game

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Body camera footage released from an October 7th fight following a John Marshall School of Engineering football game shows one taken into custody.

According to the incident report, a fight started after a man in a red hoodie was asked to leave the game and then became agitated. The report also states that, following the John Marshall game against Rhodes School of Environmental Studies, two females were taken into custody.

The incident report shows officers calling for backup multiple times as multiple fights broke out both in the bleachers and on the street behind the football field. Approximately ten people were involved in the fights before they were broken up.

In the body camera footage, officers can be seen using the sound of tasers to clear the scene. At one point a woman approaches officers, before making a motion towards one. That woman was ultimately handcuffed and put in the backseat of a police car.

When asked for comment on the incident, CMSD responded saying, “CMSD takes situations like this very seriously. We will continue to work with the Cleveland police and will increase security and take other steps as appropriate to ensure safety.”

This fight at John Marshall is, unfortunately, nothing new for football games around the state. 19 News reported on a Garfield Heights shooting in August that occurred following a varsity football game.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

‘Band-Aid’: City of Cleveland replaces guardrail where truck slammed into house but residents...
Cleveland replaces guardrail where truck slammed into house but residents say it's not enough
Truck into house
‘Band-Aid’: City of Cleveland replaces guardrail where truck slammed into house but residents say it’s not enough
road work restarts
Business owners rejoice as construction in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood nears end
Aldi debunks TikTok user claims about deceptive ‘sale’ price stickers
Aldi debunks TikTok user claims about deceptive ‘sale’ price stickers