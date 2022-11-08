Cleveland firefighters battle building fire downtown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews are on the scene of an apartment building fire downtown.

Smoke billows from Cleveland apartment building as firefighters battle blaze (Source: Halle Minshall)

The fire at the Bridgeview Apartments started on the seventh floor just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1300 W. 9th Street.

Cleveland firefighters said multiple apartments are on fire.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Occupied Apartment Fire at W.9th/St. Clair. Fire on 7th Floor. Multiple apartments involved. 2-2-2 Alarm has been struck to bring more firefighters to the scene. pic.twitter.com/6igc7bie93 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) November 8, 2022

Firefighters are staging at W. 9th Street and St. Clair Avenue and Cleveland police are blocking traffic at that intersection.

There is no report of any injuries.

This is a developing story.

