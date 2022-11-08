Cleveland firefighters battle building fire downtown
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews are on the scene of an apartment building fire downtown.
The fire at the Bridgeview Apartments started on the seventh floor just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1300 W. 9th Street.
Cleveland firefighters said multiple apartments are on fire.
Firefighters are staging at W. 9th Street and St. Clair Avenue and Cleveland police are blocking traffic at that intersection.
There is no report of any injuries.
This is a developing story.
