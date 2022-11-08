2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland firefighters battle building fire downtown

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews are on the scene of an apartment building fire downtown.

Smoke billows from Cleveland apartment building as firefighters battle blaze(Source: Halle Minshall)

The fire at the Bridgeview Apartments started on the seventh floor just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1300 W. 9th Street.

Smoke billows from Cleveland apartment building as firefighters battle blaze(Source: Halle Minshall)

Cleveland firefighters said multiple apartments are on fire.

Firefighters are staging at W. 9th Street and St. Clair Avenue and Cleveland police are blocking traffic at that intersection.

There is no report of any injuries.

This is a developing story.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

