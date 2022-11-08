Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a West Side business, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.
Police said the suspects pried open the door of a business in the 5200 block of Clark Avenue on Oct. 30.
They stole a computer and took off heading north on West 53rd Street toward Train Avenue, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
Call Det. Majid at 216-623-2760 if you recognize them or have any other information on these crimes.
