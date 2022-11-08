2 Strong 4 Bullies
Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a West Side business, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

Police said the suspects pried open the door of a business in the 5200 block of Clark Avenue on Oct. 30.

They stole a computer and took off heading north on West 53rd Street toward Train Avenue, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say
Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say
Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say
Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say
Call Det. Majid at 216-623-2760 if you recognize them or have any other information on these crimes.

