CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a West Side business, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

Police said the suspects pried open the door of a business in the 5200 block of Clark Avenue on Oct. 30.

They stole a computer and took off heading north on West 53rd Street toward Train Avenue, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Majid at 216-623-2760 if you recognize them or have any other information on these crimes.

