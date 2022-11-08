Election Day guide: Voting in Ohio? Here’s what you should know

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Election Day is here, and voters across Ohio are ready to cast their ballot.

Polls are open all day Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Some races are tight, others not so much.

19 News has been tracking the numbers since early in-person voting began on Oct. 12.

The 19 Data Journalism Team will provide several live updates as precincts begin counting ballots.

Here is a break down of notable races in Northeast Ohio. This story will be updated as the races are called.

STATE ELECTIONS

OHIO GOVERNOR

Gov. Mike DeWine (R) is running against Nan Whaley (D) in Ohio’s gubernatorial race.

DeWine has served as the state’s top leader for the past four years, and Whaley is the former mayor of Dayton.

Whaley seeks to become the first woman to hold the office of Ohio governor.

OHIO SENATE SEAT

JD Vance (R) and Tim Ryan (D) are running for Ohio’s open seat in the U.S. Senate.

Both men seek to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Rob Portman.

9TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D) and J.R. Majewski (R) are running to represent Ohio’s Ninth Congressional District.

Kaptur, the incumbent, looks to continue her record as the longest serving woman in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Majewski came under fire in recent months after an Associated Press report claimed he “misrepresented his military service.”

OHIO ATTORNEY GENERAL

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R) will face opponent Jeff Crossman (D) on the ballot.

Crossman is an attorney and state representative from Parma, Ohio’s 15th District.

Yost was elected Ohio Attorney General in 2018.

ISSUE 1

Issue 1 gives Ohio voters the chance to change how bail is done in the state for the foreseeable future.

If passed, it would allow for individual judges to establish bail based on “public safety.”

Under current law, bail is at a set rate depending on the crime, as the state constitution protects against excessive bail fines.

ISSUE 2

Also on the ballot is Issue 2, a proposal that seeks to restrict who can vote in state and local elections.

If the issue passes, residents wishing to vote must be U.S. citizens, over 18 and legal residents.

They also need to complete their voter registration at least 30 days prior to the election.

LOCAL ELECTIONS

CUYAHOGA COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Chris Ronayne (D) and Lee Weingart (R) are running for Cuyahoga County Executive.

The opponents seek to replace Armond Budish, who has served in the position since 2015.

Ronayne worked for a non-profit before launching his campaign.

Weingart is the founder and president of an advocacy and lobbying firm.

AKRON CITIZEN OVERSIGHT BOARD

Akron residents will have the chance to approve or reject the formation of a Citizen Oversight Board.

City Council voted earlier in 2022 for Issue 10 to appear on the ballot.

The family of Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by eight Akron police officers, are supporters of the proposal.

EAST CLEVELAND MAYOR RECALL

East Cleveland residents will be tasked with deciding if Brandon King should retain his role as mayor.

A group of city councilmembers and residents gained enough signatures to ask for a recall on the ballot.

If the measure passes, there will be a run-off election at a later time.

METROPARKS LEVY

The Cleveland Metroparks is asking residents to approve a levy that provides approximately 60% of its funding.

If the levy passes, it will cost taxpayers about $27 a year, per $100,000 dollars of property value.

PARMA LEVY

The Parma City School District is seeking taxpayer approval to build a new, $194 million high school.

If approved, it will cost taxpayers $11.53 a month, per $100,000 of their home’s value.

Parma’s three high schools would be consolidated into one new building.

NORTH OLMSTED LEVY

A levy to fund extracurricular activities and a new school building is on the ballot in North Olmsted.

If the levy fails, high school and middle school students could have to pay to play sports.

The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $22.75 a month.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE LEVIES

In North Ridgeville, Issue 6 and Issue 28 will appear on residents’ ballots.

If Issue 6 passes, taxpayers would fund a new high school, elementary school and performing arts center.

The cost for homeowners would be $25.23 per month for a $100,000 house.

Issue 28 seeks taxpayer funding for a new community center. It would raise income taxes by point 0.2%.

FAIRVIEW PARK LEVY

Fairview Park residents will be voting on a school levy come Election Day.

The proposal seeks to renew a levy already in place, and the amount residents pay will not change.

According to the school district, the money helps fund operational costs and more.

ROCKY RIVER LEVY

The Rocky River School District is asking residents to approve a $4.9 mill property tax levy.

School officials said the money would go to staff and bills as well as fuel, food and electric costs.

The owner of a $100,000 home would pay around $14.29 per month.

NORDONIA LEVY

Nordonia Schools are seeking approval of a bond issue that would fund construction of new, more inclusive buildings.

People with disabilities and disability advocates visited the district to identify potentially challenging obstacles.

