Cleveland Guardians’ Terry Francona, Steven Kwan finalists for MLB awards

Winners announced week of Nov. 14
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, and left fielder Steven Kwan celebrate the...
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, and left fielder Steven Kwan celebrate the team's win against the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Major League Baseball announced the finalists for its top individual awards Monday night.

The Cleveland Guardians have two representatives looking to take home awards as part of a division championship 2022 season.

Manager Terry Francona is up for American League Manager of the Year.

Francona guided the youngest team in Major League Baseball to a 91-71 record and the American League Central Division championship.

In what was expected to be a rebuilding year, Francona lead a young Guardians team to the postseason capped off with an American League Wild Card series sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays and with one game of the American League Championship Series before losing to the New York Yankees in the American League Divisional Series.

Francona is up against Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais and Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde.

Left fielder Steven Kwan is one of three finalists for American League Rookie of the Year.

Kwan batted .298 with six home runs and 52 runs batted in.

The 25-year-old scored 89 runs, stole 19 bases, and had a slugging percentage of 400.

Along with jump-starting the Guardians lineup from the leadoff spot, it was Kwan’s defense that also made him a candidate for the rookie of the year in the American League.

Kwan took home his first gold glove in 2022.

Kwan took home American League Rookie of the Month honors twice: in April and September.

He also won American League Player of the Week honors for the week of Sept. 25.

Kwan faces some tough competition for the award.

Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners.

Rodriguez has already won American League rookie of the year awards from Baseball America and Sporting News.

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is also up for the award.

