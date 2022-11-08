2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ga. teen missing for 5 months reunited with family, deputies say

Authorities say 16-year-old Kaylee Grace Jones is safe and has been reunited with her family....
Authorities say 16-year-old Kaylee Grace Jones is safe and has been reunited with her family. She had been missing since June 14.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF) - A Georgia teen missing since June has been found safe and reunited with her family, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 16-year-old Kaylee Grace Jones was last seen June 14 at her residence on the 700 block of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton, WANF reports. Deputies announced Monday she had been located by law enforcement.

“Jones’ disappearance continues to be a very active and fluid investigation and no further details will be released at this time due to the sensitive nature of the case,” a news release stated.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the search for Jones, including the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Secret Service, the U.S. Marshal’s Office and local law enforcement.

A reward was being offered for Jones’ safe return, but authorities have not said if that reward will be claimed by anyone.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

Troopers seize $9 million worth of cocaine
Ohio troopers seize 220 pounds of cocaine worth $9 million during traffic stop
In Ukraine, the rebuilding of homes and traumatized minds are going ahead in towns and cities...
Ukraine: Rebuilding body and soul of cities and people
Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year when he was fatally shot...
Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store
Police say the two exchanged gunfire when he confronted her about some items she was allegedly...
Grocery store security guard fatally shot by alleged shoplifter