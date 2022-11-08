Last total lunar eclipse until 2025 appears in Northeast Ohio’s skies (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The last total lunar eclipse for the next three years was visible from parts of Northeast Ohio on Tuesday morning.

The phenomenon occurred between 4:09 a.m. and 7:49 a.m. as Earth passed directly between the moon and sun.

19 News viewers submitted photos of the eclipse when their views weren’t obstructed by clouds in Northeast Ohio’s skies.

Tuesday’s event was the last total lunar eclipse until 2025.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.