Last total lunar eclipse until 2025 appears in Northeast Ohio’s skies (photos)

By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The last total lunar eclipse for the next three years was visible from parts of Northeast Ohio on Tuesday morning.

The phenomenon occurred between 4:09 a.m. and 7:49 a.m. as Earth passed directly between the moon and sun.

19 News viewers submitted photos of the eclipse when their views weren’t obstructed by clouds in Northeast Ohio’s skies.

Tuesday’s event was the last total lunar eclipse until 2025.

