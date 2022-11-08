Man shot at park on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot at Regent Park in Cleveland’s North Broadway Neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 5 pm near the basketball courts.

The 23-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

This is a developing story 19 News will have more information when it is made available.

