No arrests in deadly shooting of Cleveland man at basketball court, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said detectives are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a 24-year-old man Monday afternoon at a city park.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Lawrence E. Levert Jr. died at MetroHealth after being shot on Regent Road in the North Broadway neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near the Regent Park basketball court.

Levert was playing basketball with friends when shots were fired from a passing vehicle, police said.

The suspect sped away following the shooting, according to police, and remains unknown.

Cleveland police will continue investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 216-623-5464 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

