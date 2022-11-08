2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

No arrests in deadly shooting of Cleveland man at basketball court, police say

Cleveland park shooting
Cleveland park shooting(woio)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said detectives are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a 24-year-old man Monday afternoon at a city park.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Lawrence E. Levert Jr. died at MetroHealth after being shot on Regent Road in the North Broadway neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near the Regent Park basketball court.

Levert was playing basketball with friends when shots were fired from a passing vehicle, police said.

The suspect sped away following the shooting, according to police, and remains unknown.

Cleveland police will continue investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 216-623-5464 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

(Source: Cleveland fire)
Cleveland firefighters battle building fire downtown
(Source: WOIO)
Man dies after being ‘intentionally’ run over on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
Troopers arrest Cleveland murder suspect in Guernsey County
Na’kia Crawford/Adarus Black
Man convicted of killing Akron teenager in drive-by shooting