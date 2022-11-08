Northeast Ohio Weather: Seasonable today then warming takes place the next couple of days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Combination of some high clouds and some lake effect clouds downwind of Lake Erie this morning. We are expecting more sun this afternoon. High temperatures in the 50s area wide. The coolest temperatures east of Cleveland. A warmer air mass builds in tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s. We could make a run at 70 degrees Thursday. The team is monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole in the Atlantic Ocean. It is forecast to make landfall in Florida Wednesday night. Moisture from this storm will sneak up towards us on Friday. This will be our next shot of rain.

