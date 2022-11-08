2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Parma residents fed up with drivers using neighborhood streets to avoid State Road detour

The City of Parma started a construction project on a section of State Road last week, forcing southbound drivers to take a detour
By Jim Nelson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - One week into a construction project on State Road in Parma, some residents say their neighborhood is seeing a big increase in traffic due to drivers creating their own detour.

“The traffic has always been busy because it’s a cut through street, but with State Road closing it definitely picked up,” said Steve Harvey, who lives on Fruitland Avenue. “With cars parked on the right side of the street it turns into a one way and it gets crazy.”

The two-week closure began last week; southbound lanes are shut down between West Ridgewood Drive and Orchard Park drive.

As a result, traffic is being routed to West Ridgewood Drive to Ridge Road, before connecting West Pleasant Valley Road, which leads back to State Road.

The detour increases travel time by approximately ten minutes.

But, as Harvey and his neighbors have noticed, there are a number of residential streets that are being used to shorten the detour even though the city has posted signs reading “local traffic only.”

“My son walks home from school every day,” Harvey pointed said when asked about his concerns. “Just people paying attention. Some people do burnouts coming from the stop sign over there. It’s bothersome.”

His next door neighbor, who only identified herself as Dorothy, told 19 News she’s noticed not only more traffic, but also an increase in speed.

“The street is like a freeway. It’s just hell to [work on] your grass or get out of your driveway. It’s horrible. It’s getting worse every day,” she said. “I cut my grass and they come two inches away from me. It’s really frustrating.”

During the initial phase of the project, all southbound traffic will be detoured, while northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Within 14 days, the city expects one southbound lane to open along with the second northbound lane.

City spokesperson Carolyn Kovach released the following statement:

“Drivers should follow all signage as posted throughout construction. This City of Parma apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause drivers, but the lane closures are necessary for the safety of everyone while repairs are being made.”

Once the initial phase of the work is complete, the city will re-open one southbound lane and will open an additional northbound lane.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say
Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say
Parma residents fed up with drivers using neighborhood streets to avoid State Road detour
Parma residents fed up with drivers using neighborhood streets to avoid State Road detour
Vermilion mom Nicole Skinner said it was the smell of smoke that woke her up. Her smoke alarm...
Vermilion mother and son lose two dogs, all belongings in house fire
Cleveland park shooting
Man shot at park on Cleveland’s East Side