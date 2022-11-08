Parma residents fed up with drivers using neighborhood streets to avoid State Road detour

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - One week into a construction project on State Road in Parma, some residents say their neighborhood is seeing a big increase in traffic due to drivers creating their own detour.

“The traffic has always been busy because it’s a cut through street, but with State Road closing it definitely picked up,” said Steve Harvey, who lives on Fruitland Avenue. “With cars parked on the right side of the street it turns into a one way and it gets crazy.”

Last week, a small section of State Road in Parma was closed for repairs. Neighbors in residential areas tell me they've seen a huge bump in traffic as drivers try to find shortcuts through the posted detour. Their concerns? Getting in and out of their own driveway, safety, etc. pic.twitter.com/xXt9h4rn2n — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) November 8, 2022

The two-week closure began last week; southbound lanes are shut down between West Ridgewood Drive and Orchard Park drive.

As a result, traffic is being routed to West Ridgewood Drive to Ridge Road, before connecting West Pleasant Valley Road, which leads back to State Road.

The detour increases travel time by approximately ten minutes.

But, as Harvey and his neighbors have noticed, there are a number of residential streets that are being used to shorten the detour even though the city has posted signs reading “local traffic only.”

“My son walks home from school every day,” Harvey pointed said when asked about his concerns. “Just people paying attention. Some people do burnouts coming from the stop sign over there. It’s bothersome.”

His next door neighbor, who only identified herself as Dorothy, told 19 News she’s noticed not only more traffic, but also an increase in speed.

“The street is like a freeway. It’s just hell to [work on] your grass or get out of your driveway. It’s horrible. It’s getting worse every day,” she said. “I cut my grass and they come two inches away from me. It’s really frustrating.”

During the initial phase of the project, all southbound traffic will be detoured, while northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Within 14 days, the city expects one southbound lane to open along with the second northbound lane.

City spokesperson Carolyn Kovach released the following statement:

“Drivers should follow all signage as posted throughout construction. This City of Parma apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause drivers, but the lane closures are necessary for the safety of everyone while repairs are being made.”

Once the initial phase of the work is complete, the city will re-open one southbound lane and will open an additional northbound lane.

