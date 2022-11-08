2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pedestrian struck on Cleveland’s East Side

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was struck by a vehicle while walking on the city’s East side Tuesday morning.

According to Cleveland police, the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of E. 152nd Street and S. Waterloo Road.

This is in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood.

The victim was receiving emergency first aid on the scene. His name and condition have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

