Pedestrian struck on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was struck by a vehicle while walking on the city’s East side Tuesday morning.

According to Cleveland police, the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of E. 152nd Street and S. Waterloo Road.

This is in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood.

The victim was receiving emergency first aid on the scene. His name and condition have not been released at this time.

