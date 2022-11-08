Police evacuate Summit County school due to bomb threat

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning after officials received a bomb threat over voicemail.

According to Bath Township officials, Bath Elementary School officials received the message at 5:25 p.m. on Monday.

Bath Township police said “out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and staff were evacuated to conduct a thorough search of the building.”

Other local and federal law enforcement officials are assisting with the investigation.

Bath Elementary School is not being used as an election polling place.

