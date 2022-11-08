2 Strong 4 Bullies
Residents demand help after bricks fly off Cleveland apartment building

By Noelle Williams and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brick and concrete slab falling off a Cleveland apartment building was caught on video early Thursday morning, leaving those who live there fearing for their own safety.

Yolanda Harrison lives at the apartment on Madison Avenue in Cleveland.

“As you can see it’s pretty much all the way to the street,” said Harrison. “It sounded like a car ran into the building.”

She said it’s time to get the building fixed. She has reached out to property management, but told 19 News she has not received any response at all.

So, she called 19 Troubleshooters for help.

“Somebody could have got killed because bricks were flying all over, but those slabs could have really killed somebody,” said Harrison.

Harrison explained that she also reached out to the health department, city hall, and housing, but had had no luck.

19 News called as well, and after multiple calls we finally got ahold of someone with Cleveland housing court. We were left on hold for almost 20 minutes.

Harrison said she plans to keep reaching out in hopes of getting this building fixed. Until then, 19 Trouble shooters will stay on top of it.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

