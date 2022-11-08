2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Residents lose hope after city of Cleveland fails to place speed detectors at frequent car crash site

By Aria Janel
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Back in September, the city of Cleveland gave a potential solution to the reckless driving happening on Cleveland’s west side.

Earlier that month, Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street called 19 News after getting fed up with drivers speeding down their street and disregarding stop signs.

“He couldn’t control the car and lost control, " said Rodriguez. " He ran into that guard rail knocked out the fence and the gate.”

Some accidents caused not only property damage, but the loss of a life.

“A child was playing on the sidewalk and a car was speeding, for some reason they lost control and killed a child,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said she has contacted the mayor’s office and been to city council meetings, but nothing has been done.

She wants speed bumps or a traffic camera added.

“Even if I have to take up a collection to put the speed bumps here I’m willing to do it,” said Rodriguez.

So she called the 19 News Troubleshooter team and we contacted the mayor’s office, we were told about the city’s speed table pilot program.

We were told that West 81st Street was considered, but in the end did not meet requirements.

When I asked if there was another option, the city suggested a mobile radar speed sign.

According to the traffic engineering department, the signs are being relocated in the next two weeks, and West 81st Street will be looked at as a possible location.

Our Troubleshooter team followed up on Tuesday. But no speed radars were placed in the neighborhood.

So we contacted the city to see if not on West 81st Street, where were these radars placed?

Nearly a week later, and we have not heard back.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

‘Band-Aid’: City of Cleveland replaces guardrail where truck slammed into house but residents...
City of Cleveland, ODOT work to solve exit ramp issue after multiple cars crash into homes
A photo of bricks in front of a Cleveland apartment building, after parts of the façade fell.
Residents demand help after bricks fly off Cleveland apartment building
Cleveland park shooting
No arrests in deadly shooting of Cleveland man at basketball court, police say
(Source: Cleveland fire)
Cleveland firefighters battle building fire downtown