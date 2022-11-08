2 Strong 4 Bullies
Student accused in racist attack withdraws from University of Kentucky

This photo provided by Fayette County Detention Center shows Sophia Rosing. University of...
This photo provided by Fayette County Detention Center shows Sophia Rosing. University of Kentucky officials said they are still reviewing an incident in which Rosing is accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs. Rosing was charged Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, with first and second offenses of public intoxication, third-degree assault of a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to the Fayette County jail website.(Fayette County Detention Center via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs says she will withdraw from the school.

The decision announced Tuesday by a lawyer for 22-year-old Sophia Rosing came after hundreds of students rallied on campus the night before.

WARNING: The following video contains censored racial slurs and profanity.

The incident, which involved racial slurs, was captured on video at the University of Kentucky. (Source: WKYT, TIKTOK, CNN)

News outlets report the students called for unity and for the university to quickly address the situation.

Officials say Rosing has been charged with assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

She pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Monday afternoon.

The altercation at Boyd Hall was captured on video and posted to multiple social media platforms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

