2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Troopers arrest Cleveland murder suspect in Guernsey County

(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for an October murder in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Cambridge, about 120 miles souths of Cleveland.

Troopers arrested Devonte Finley, 29, on Tuesday.

According to Cleveland police, Finley shot and killed Keith Jackson, 22, at a home in the 3800 block of E. 149th St. on Oct. 26.

Police issued a warrant for Finley’s arrest two days after the murder and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) also began looking for him.

U.S. Marshals said they learned Finley had fled to Greenville, South Carolina and just missed him at a family home Monday evening.

Investigators said after learning Finley was coming back to Cleveland, they started working with troopers to identify his vehicle.

Troopers located the vehicle in the Cambridge area Tuesday, but Finley allegedly failed to stop and fled on I-77.

After his vehicle was disabled by troopers, Finley fled on foot, but was quickly captured in the median of the highway, said troopers.

Finley will remain in custody in Cambridge until he can be extradited back to Cleveland.

“The Troopers for Ohio State Highway Patrol are second to none when it comes to police work, their road units and Special Response Teams are true professionals. The men and women of the Ohio State Highway Patrol kept a murderer from getting back into the city of Cleveland,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

(Source: Cleveland fire)
Cleveland firefighters battle building fire downtown
Na’kia Crawford/Adarus Black
Man convicted of killing Akron teenager in drive-by shooting
Vermilion mom Nicole Skinner said it was the smell of smoke that woke her up. Her smoke alarm...
Vermilion mother and son lose two dogs, all belongings in house fire
FILE - A Powerball lottery card rests on a table, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, in Lyndhurst, Ohio....
$1 million ticket sold in Northeast Ohio during record-breaking Powerball draw