Troopers arrest Cleveland murder suspect in Guernsey County

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for an October murder in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Cambridge, about 120 miles souths of Cleveland.

Troopers arrested Devonte Finley, 29, on Tuesday.

According to Cleveland police, Finley shot and killed Keith Jackson, 22, at a home in the 3800 block of E. 149th St. on Oct. 26.

Police issued a warrant for Finley’s arrest two days after the murder and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) also began looking for him.

U.S. Marshals said they learned Finley had fled to Greenville, South Carolina and just missed him at a family home Monday evening.

Investigators said after learning Finley was coming back to Cleveland, they started working with troopers to identify his vehicle.

Troopers located the vehicle in the Cambridge area Tuesday, but Finley allegedly failed to stop and fled on I-77.

After his vehicle was disabled by troopers, Finley fled on foot, but was quickly captured in the median of the highway, said troopers.

Finley will remain in custody in Cambridge until he can be extradited back to Cleveland.

“The Troopers for Ohio State Highway Patrol are second to none when it comes to police work, their road units and Special Response Teams are true professionals. The men and women of the Ohio State Highway Patrol kept a murderer from getting back into the city of Cleveland,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.