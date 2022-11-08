Vermilion mother and son lose two dogs, all belongings in house fire

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) -A Vermilion family is picking up the pieces after they lost everything in an instant.

Their house went up in flames around 3 a.m. on Nov. 5.

The mother and son were able to escape, but three of their pets didn’t make it.

Nicole Skinner said it was the smell of smoke that woke her up.

Her smoke alarm didn’t go off.

She managed to get her 6-year-old son out the window but couldn’t get herself out.

“That is my son’s bedroom right there, and he happened to be sleeping with me and the dogs that night. So if hadn’t been, no telling what could’ve happened,” Skinner said. “It was confusion and disorientation and not really knowing what was going on, and your brain kind of stops working and goes into flight or fight mode, and you just... you do what you have to do to get out of the situation, and obviously, the first thing is to get my son out of the house,” the mother said.

Skinner said if it wasn’t for the police officer who got here within minutes, she wouldn’t be here.

“I was already going down ‘cause I couldn’t breathe, and it was absolutely horrible,” the mother recalled. “My son was standing over here screaming watching me and I just didn’t want him to see me die, so that was the only thing going through my mind.”

She called 911 when she realized her home on Howard Drive was on fire.

Thankfully for her, a Vermilion police officer was close by.

“He ran as fast as he could, made sure that my son was out, and then kept trying to get me out and the window was so high up that I couldn’t get out,” she said. “He ended up standing on a pipe that was outside and got into the window halfway and literally pulled my body out.”

Sadly, skinner’s two rescue dogs, Romo and Amaya, didn’t make it.

Neither did her son’s gerbil, Speedy.

“We were able to take the dog’s bodies and have them cremated, and they have just been so great with everything,” she said.

Skinner said that has been the hardest part for her and for her son.

“He’s having a hard time with the fact that our dogs did not make it out of the fire and that’s the absolute hardest part for both of us even harder on him but everything else is replaceable, so he’ll be okay in time hopefully,” Skinner said.

The mother and son lost everything.

“The roof is gone, the back side of the house is gone,” the mother explained. “Everything that we owned is completely gone. We only got out with the pajamas that we were wearing, no shoes, nothing.”

At this point, she isn’t sure what her insurance will cover, but she is grateful for all the support she’s received from the community so far.

“My son’s school Vermilion elementary his principal reached out right away and actually came and brought my son some toys and a gift card, and I was actually able to get some shoes with that gift card because I didn’t have any,” she said.

As horrific as the past few days have been, Skinner feels grateful.

“I think Ofc. Linkus from Vermilion police department deserves a medal for the heroics of not giving up and pulling me out of my bedroom window,” Skinner said.

Skinner said she has no idea what started the fire but the fire department is investigating.

The family lost everything they owned so they are grateful for any donations from the community.

