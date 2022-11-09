24-year-old Canton man dies after ATV overturns on roadway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers investigated a deadly late-night incident involving an ATV in Tuscarawas County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the ATV crash occurred on Somerdale Road near Sattler Bottom Road at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Crash investigators said a 24-year-old Canton man died at the scene after overturning the ATV he was driving in the roadway.

The driver, who has not yet been idenified, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol is also believed to be a factor in the crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

